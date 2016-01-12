FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Greggs: 2nd top UK midcap loser after tough Q4
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 12, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Greggs: 2nd top UK midcap loser after tough Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Greggs, which runs a chain of bakery shops, down c.8 pct, 2nd top FTSE midcap loser after estimating FY in line with expectations due to tough Q4 trading

** Douses hopes for another FY hike from co that did so several times last yr

** Q4 like-for-like sales growth slows to 2.3 pct, with co coming up against stronger comparatives & weaker footfall in some shopping locations

** Despite losing most of share price gains made since Oct, still more than 50 pct ahead y/y

** Buyside bullish on prospects

** Newcastle-based baker, up against chains like Pret a Manger & coffee shops, in past years shifted focus from bakery & on to growing food-to-go & quality coffee markets as well as spreading to south England (found in ferries, service stations)

** Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to 1325p from 1350p

** 2nd-most actively traded UK midcap stock, with 2x 90-day daily avg volume through in 2.5 hrs (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.