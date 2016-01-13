FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Bunzl: Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell", says stock richly valued
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 13, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Bunzl: Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell", says stock richly valued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, cut to “sell” at Goldman Sachs

** Broker says stock trading like a bond proxy given co’s relatively stable business model and resilient margins, though valuations now stretched and at risk from rising interest rates

** Co trading at c.38 pct higher than its StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate & 39 pct premium to its peer median according to Reuters data

** Goldman’s call contrasts with a more bullish views set forth by Credit Suisse & Nomura

** Stock has outperformed the FTSE 100 index since mid-Q3

** 6 of 18 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 9 “hold” and 3 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1876p

** Bunzl due to report FY 2015 results on Feb. 29 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.