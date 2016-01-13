FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Just Eat: Brokerages upgrade post strong 2015 order growth
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 13, 2016 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Just Eat: Brokerages upgrade post strong 2015 order growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Just Eat sees two bulge bracket brokers hiking their TP on stock, a day after online takeaway ordering service posts 2015 comparable order volume growth of 46 pct

** Goldman Sachs raises to 635p from 585p & JP Morgan to 675p from 650p, both citing better-than-expected order numbers

** Street skewed to the bullish side on the stock with 8 out of 10 brokerages rating stock “buy” or higher and no analyst with a “sell”

** JP Morgan sees potential for further upgrades, driven by higher order growth, commission rate increases and M&A

** Shares already trading at a whopping 70 pct premium against peers on P/E front, but still cheaper than U.S.-listed peer GrubHub (76 pct ahead of peers), according to Reuters data

** Just Eat’s relatively positive statements have generally been followed by few of its PE backers trying to sell down their stake, including Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and 83North Venture Capital in the past (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.