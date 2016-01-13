BUZZ-Just Eat: Brokerages upgrade post strong 2015 order growth

** Just Eat sees two bulge bracket brokers hiking their TP on stock, a day after online takeaway ordering service posts 2015 comparable order volume growth of 46 pct

** Goldman Sachs raises to 635p from 585p & JP Morgan to 675p from 650p, both citing better-than-expected order numbers

** Street skewed to the bullish side on the stock with 8 out of 10 brokerages rating stock “buy” or higher and no analyst with a “sell”

** JP Morgan sees potential for further upgrades, driven by higher order growth, commission rate increases and M&A

** Shares already trading at a whopping 70 pct premium against peers on P/E front, but still cheaper than U.S.-listed peer GrubHub (76 pct ahead of peers), according to Reuters data

** Just Eat's relatively positive statements have generally been followed by few of its PE backers trying to sell down their stake, including Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and 83North Venture Capital in the past