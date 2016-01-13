FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Shire: Baxalta deal could bump-up cost savings
January 13, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Shire: Baxalta deal could bump-up cost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British drugmaker Shire jumps c.4 pct, among the top performers on the FTSE 100 after saying it could achieve higher cost savings from Baxalta deal

** “Our internal synergy goals are much higher,” CEO said at the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

** Shire on Monday agreed to buy Baxalta for $32 bln in cash and stock, ending its 6-month pursuit of the rare disease drug developer.

** About a quarter of co’s 30-day avg volume already gone through in the first 30 mins of trade (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

