BUZZ-Shire: Baxalta deal could bump-up cost savings

** British drugmaker Shire jumps c.4 pct, among the top performers on the FTSE 100 after saying it could achieve higher cost savings from Baxalta deal

** “Our internal synergy goals are much higher,” CEO said at the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

** Shire on Monday agreed to buy Baxalta for $32 bln in cash and stock, ending its 6-month pursuit of the rare disease drug developer.

** About a quarter of co’s 30-day avg volume already gone through in the first 30 mins of trade (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)