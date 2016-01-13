BRIEF-XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials in components supply deal worth about 8 bln yuan

Jan 13 (Reuters) - XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says signs strategic agreement with China Merchants New Energy Group on components supply for about 1.6 billion yuan ($243.38 million) in 2016

* Says unit signs strategic agreement to supply solar power components for about 6.3 billion yuan in 2016

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 14 after disclosing deals with clients

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1niiGuS; bit.ly/200d1Yh; bit.ly/1N7exP2

($1 = 6.5742 Chinese yuan renminbi)