TABLE-Goyo Foods Industry -6-MTH parent results

Jan 14 (Reuters) Goyo Foods Industry Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 906 mln 711 mln 1.93

(+27.5 pct) (+16.7 pct) (+17.6 pct) Operating 47 mln loss 10 mln 115 mln

(+88.7 pct) Recurring 28 mln loss 22 mln 88 mln

(+123.4 pct) Net 22 mln loss 25 mln 82 mln