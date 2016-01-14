FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Goyo Foods Industry -6-MTH parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Goyo Foods Industry -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) Goyo Foods Industry Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2015 ended Nov 30, 2014 to

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 906 mln 711 mln 1.93

(+27.5 pct) (+16.7 pct) (+17.6 pct) Operating 47 mln loss 10 mln 115 mln

(+88.7 pct) Recurring 28 mln loss 22 mln 88 mln

(+123.4 pct) Net 22 mln loss 25 mln 82 mln

+111.7 pct EPS 15.63 yen loss 26.37 yen 58.06 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2230.T

