Jan 14 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent with Time Medical Holding Co on medical equipment project worth investment about 300 million yuan ($45.52 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TXdM0I

