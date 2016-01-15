FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results
January 15, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) United Urban Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.07 19.47 20.25 20.07

(+3.1 pct ) (+4.2 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) Net 7.92 7.79 8.12 6.90

+1.6 pct +7.1 pct +2.5 pct -15.0 pct Div 2,953 yen 2,900 yen 2,950 yen 2,950 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T

