BUZZ-Experian: strong Q3 lifts stock

** Experian up 2.5 pct & among the top gainers on Stoxx 600 industrial goods & services index after credit data co posts 6 pct rise in Q3 organic rev

** Figure ahead of Nomura’s forecast of 4 pct growth, as co helped by growth across all its regions

** Co, 2nd top gainer on FTSE 100 index, keeps FY guidance unchanged with expectations of organic rev growth in mid-single digits range

** Up c.6 pct y/y, outperforming FTSE, which falls c.7 pct

** Information services co best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers