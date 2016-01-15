FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-AO World: on watch for another dead-cat bounce
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 15, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-AO World: on watch for another dead-cat bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes formatting)

** Shares of the online white goods retailer have edged above their 50-,100- and 200-DMAs though face a slew of strong chart resistances ahead pointing to another false breakout from life lows Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1RproUB

** Stock is down 57 pct since its all-time high in Jan 2015 off another 2.6 pct so far this year

** AO trades at a rich premium to peers leaving it vulnerable to any earnings disappointments

** Technically, AO faces strong resistance at 169.9p and then at 201.6p before running into a huge downside gap that opened up after a profit warning triggered a huge drop in shares

** AO shares have remained stuck in a range for 4 months and unless the stock is able to break above key resistances on volume rallies are likely to be short-lived

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.