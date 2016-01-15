BUZZ-AO World: on watch for another dead-cat bounce

(Fixes formatting)

** Shares of the online white goods retailer have edged above their 50-,100- and 200-DMAs though face a slew of strong chart resistances ahead pointing to another false breakout from life lows Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1RproUB

** Stock is down 57 pct since its all-time high in Jan 2015 off another 2.6 pct so far this year

** AO trades at a rich premium to peers leaving it vulnerable to any earnings disappointments

** Technically, AO faces strong resistance at 169.9p and then at 201.6p before running into a huge downside gap that opened up after a profit warning triggered a huge drop in shares

** AO shares have remained stuck in a range for 4 months and unless the stock is able to break above key resistances on volume rallies are likely to be short-lived