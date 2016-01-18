TABLE-Heiwa Real Estate Reit -6 MTH results

Jan 18 (Reuters) Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.92 5.42 5.62 5.65

(+9.4 pct ) (+7.2 pct ) (-5.1 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 2.11 1.11 1.75 1.77