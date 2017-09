Jan 18 (Reuters) - Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement to acquire 58.3 percent stake in catering service provider for 408.3 million yuan ($62.07 million)

* Yihua healthcare says trading of shares to resume on Jan 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ntfWLd; bit.ly/1RvK7xK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5784 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)