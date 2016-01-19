BUZZ-Unilever: FY sales beat estimates

** Unilever up 2 pct at 2-wk high after its FY sales beat analyst expectations

** Says it was preparing itself for tougher market conditions and high volatility in 2016

** Emerging markets growth remained resilient at 8.1 pct (Q315 8.4 pct) with increased contribution from volumes which rose 2.4 pct

** Past year has been one of improvement for Unilever, which was hammered in 2014 by a slowdown in emerging markets such as China, which caused retailers and wholesalers to curb purchases (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)