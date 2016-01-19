FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Luxury: down, but not out of fashion, says UBS
January 19, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Luxury: down, but not out of fashion, says UBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Luxury stocks among top gainers on Tuesday as UBS suggests investors pricing in too bearish an outlook on European Luxury (given Chinese macro concerns)

** Says its research shows Chinese surprisingly upbeat on luxury after major stockmarket decline last summer, which reassures it that recent stock market volatility should not be a major headwind to spending

** Follows broadly bullish sector note from Goldman Sachs on Monday

** Burberry and Kering, both of which UBS upgrades to “buy” v “neutral”, +2.1%, +3.4% respectively; pair, along with LVMH (+2.6%), are broker’s key Buy calls

** “Burberry is pricing in negative LFL in FY17, with brand potential overlooked,” UBS says; lifts TP to 1,500p v 1,400p, implying 34% upside

** Lifts Kering TP to 178 euros v 173 euros; positive on Gucci revitalisation

** Initiates Prada as “sell” (questions co’s price upscaling strategy)

** Downgrades: Hugo Boss to “neutral” v “buy” (more sceptical on US brand elevation); a number of brokers cut their cut TPs for co Monday after Q4 core profit missed co’s own target on Friday

** Also cuts Salvatore Ferragamo (legacy growth premium about to be questioned by the market) and Tod’s (market appears too optimistic about a mid-term rebound in growth) to “sell” v “neutral” (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net RM:tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

