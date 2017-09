Jan 21 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd

* Says sets 2016 production target at 580,000-650,000 vehicles with operating income at 46.0-51.5 billion yuan ($6.99-$7.83 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RUBD3U

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)