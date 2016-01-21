BUZZ-UK utilities: down as pressure mounts to cut gas prices

** Energy suppliers lead decline on FTSE 100 index as pressure mounts to reduce UK domestic gas prices after rival E.ON announced cuts on Wed

** E.ON said it would cut its standard residential gas price by an average of 5.1 percent from Feb. 1

** Pressure has been mounting on the UK’s ‘big six’ energy suppliers - SSE, Iberdrola’s Scottish Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy - to cut prices to consumers

** Wholesale gas prices have fallen on the back of a steep drop in oil prices and regulators have urged energy companies to pass on those savings to the consumers

** SSE, which turned ex-dividend, down 3.7 pct, Centrica falls 1.1 pct, National Grid and E.ON down 1 pct each while RWE down 0.3 pct

** Stocks top losers on Stoxx 600 Utilities index, down 1 pct