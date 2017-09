Jan 21 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China

* Says board appoints Zhao Huan as head of the bank, appointment pending approval by banking regulator

* Says plans to boost capital in ABC International by HK$4.25 billion ($543.85 million)

