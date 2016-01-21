LPC-Veritas still faces selldown challenge despite price cut

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A US$600m reduction in the purchase price of Symantec’s data storage unit Veritas to US$7.4bn will help banks trying to sell the buyout debt, but difficult market conditions could still make it a challenging sell, bankers said on Thursday.

Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp said on Tuesday that it had cut the price of the biggest leveraged buyout of 2015 from US$8bn due to ‘uncertainties’ since the deal was agreed in August.

The purchase price has been reduced by US$600m for Veritas new private equity owner Carlyle, while Symantec will also hold a US$400m equity stake.

While the price reduction is helpful for lenders, the equity market slide since the beginning of the year and ongoing dislocation in the US leveraged loan market could still make the deal a difficult sell.

“These numbers help a bit, the reduction makes up for equity market volatility but I‘m not sure it’s fixed the problem,” a senior loan investor said.

Banks struggled to sell Veritas’ buyout debt in mid November. The US$5.6bn loan and bond package was pulled after weak investor demand, even after pricing and the discount on the loan was increased, and the banks withdrew the deal to avoid taking losses at those levels.

Lead banks Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been waiting for market conditions to stabilise before relaunching the deal, however market conditions have deteriorated in the interim.

The banks were planning to relaunch the debt in the first quarter, although it could be further delayed by adverse market conditions, a European loan investor said. Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and UBS are also involved in the transaction.

“Banks are in the same position essentially, it’s still a really tough sell although they will hate to hear that,” a second senior loan investor said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Conditions remain challenging in the US leveraged loan market, which is slowly trying to re-establish pricing benchmarks in early 2016.

Average secondary prices were 96.14 on Thursday on the SMI 100 index of the most actively traded US loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, which is complicating efforts to sell new issue.

“I don’t think too many investors will be interested in this tainted name today when the US market is still struggling to find a price point,” the second senior investor said.

ACQUISITION CLOSING

Neither Carlyle nor Symantec would comment on the reasons for the price reduction. The two firms are planning to close the acquisition on January 29, subject to closing conditions.

The deal’s failure to sell late last year is likely to have prompted a discussion between Carlyle, Semantec and its lenders on how to share the pain, the second senior loan investor said.

“It sounds like they got around a table and discussed how to share the pain. Banks will still take a hit, but less of a hit,” he said.

Reducing the purchase price is likely to reduce leverage by around 0.5 times from 6.7 times to around 6.2 times, which will make the deal more attractive, a US loan investor said.

The price reduction is also likely to reduce the size of the expensive subordinated bonds, loan investors said.

The success of the selldown will largely be determined by the company’s next set of financial results, which need to stabilise or show improvement, investors said.

Veritas’ performance has deteriorated since Symantec inked the deal last August, which gave Carlyle more ammunition to renegotiate the purchase price, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.