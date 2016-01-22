Maybank sets up $3 billion notes programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) has set up a $3 billion (13 billion ringgit) structured notes programme in a bid to expand its product offerings.

In a filing with the local stock exchange on Thursday, Maybank said this programme will enable it to issue structured notes in various countries (outside of the United States and Malaysia), in accordance with applicable selling restrictions.

Source: (bit.ly/1nC2zbL) (1 Malaysian ringgit = $0.2308) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)