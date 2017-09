Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co Ltd

* Says sets IPO price at 22.02 yuan ($3.35) per share, aiming to raise to 294.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lBdaSD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)