#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 22, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-WPP: Conrad Caine acquisition boosts shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Advertising group WPP +3 pct after its digital agency POSSIBLE Worldwide buys Germany’s Conrad Caine

** Separately, Citi upgrades WPP to “buy” v “neutral”, does the same to ITV, in a note on European media (in which it also downgrades Auto Trader, JCDecaux, UBM and Blinkx to “neutral” v “buy”)

** Raises PT for WPP - its top pick alongside Sky and TF1 - to 1700p from 1560p as it remains upbeat on near-term growth (Broker rated at four stars for recommendation accuracy on WPP, according to StarMine)

** Citi flags WPP’s strong positions in key growth markets; On the earnings side, the brokerage thinks 2016 consensus EPS numbers are too low (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
