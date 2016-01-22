FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-UK miners: up on stronger copper
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 22, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners: up on stronger copper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Mining stocks among top risers on the FTSE, with BHP and Anglo American gaining 4 pct and 7 pct respectively

** Stoxx Basic Resources index up 3 pct on the day and down 13 pct YTD

** Traders see copper holding 4300 level, MACD also positive. Chart: reut.rs/1WA9Xjy

** Copper set for its biggest weekly gain since Oct; ECB stimulus hopes and China’s Q4 property loan rise also positive

** London-listed mining companies have been hit by plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs, capital expenditure and dividends

** Other notable gainers: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta (helped by Citi double upgrade ), Glencore top performers on Britain’s FTSE 100, all up between 1-4 pct

** Rio, BHP both among top 10 UK divi contributors in 2015 - but Rio increasingly seen as the default stock for income seekers amid concern over sustainability of BHP’s long-protected dividend post Brazil dam burst

** Shore Capital reckons Rio far less likely to have to cut dividends than BHP - and as such flags Feb 2016 as the time to dip into Rio (co’s FY results Feb 11)

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.