REFILE-TABLE-kabu.com Securities -9-MTH parent results

(Adds percent change for year ago net revenues (-6.4 pct)) Jan 25 (Reuters)- kabu.com Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 19.19 17.15

(+11.9 pct) (-5.1 pct) Net Revenues 17.07 15.35

(+11.2 pct ) (-6.4 pct ) Operating 8.45 7.14

(+18.3 pct) (-20.7 pct) Recurring 8.57 7.25

(+18.2 pct) (-20.3 pct) Net 6.60 5.24