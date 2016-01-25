FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Lloyds: JP Morgan cuts PT
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 25, 2016 / 8:54 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Lloyds: JP Morgan cuts PT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Lloyds down c.2 pct after JP Morgan cuts PT on stock to 90p from 98p, keeps “over-weight” rating

** Brokerage cuts its NIM forecast for Lloyds, says could decline further in 2016 in the absence of rate hikes

** Despite revenue pressure from a lower for longer UK rate environment, JPM believes that Lloyds is best positioned within the sector and views any pull back as a buying opportunity

** Stock among top losers on FTSE 350 Banks Index , which is down 0.6 pct

** Peers Standard Chartered, HSBC, RBS and Barclays down 0.2-0.8 pct

** Lloyds, top volume loser on FTSE 100, with almost a tenth of its 30-day avg volume going through in the first 30 mins of trade (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.