FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Kingfisher: weakens after strategic update
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 25, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Kingfisher: weakens after strategic update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Kingfisher down 2 pct & 2nd biggest loser among Stoxx 600 retail stocks after Europe’s largest home improvement retailer sets out its strategic plans that will hit profits over 2 yrs

** Co says it plans to increase sustainable annual profit by 500 mln stg in 5 yrs & return 600 mln stg of capital, mostly via a buyback, over 3 yrs

** Strategic plans to hurt profit by c.50 mln stg in first yr and 70-100 mln stg in second yr

** Stock, which has lost c.6 pct over past 6 mths, among top FTSE 100 losers on Monday

** Over two thirds of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.