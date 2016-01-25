BUZZ-Kingfisher: weakens after strategic update

** Kingfisher down 2 pct & 2nd biggest loser among Stoxx 600 retail stocks after Europe’s largest home improvement retailer sets out its strategic plans that will hit profits over 2 yrs

** Co says it plans to increase sustainable annual profit by 500 mln stg in 5 yrs & return 600 mln stg of capital, mostly via a buyback, over 3 yrs

** Strategic plans to hurt profit by c.50 mln stg in first yr and 70-100 mln stg in second yr

** Stock, which has lost c.6 pct over past 6 mths, among top FTSE 100 losers on Monday

** Over two thirds of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)