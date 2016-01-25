FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
January 25, 2016 / 9:19 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners: weak copper takes toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Mining stocks among top fallers on the FTSE, with BHP and Anglo American dropping 2.6 pct and 4 pct respectively

** Stoxx Basic Resources index down 1.8 pct on the day and -15 pct YTD

** Copper lost ground on Monday, dragged by expectations of a firm U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China

** Anglo American, the world’s fifth-biggest miner by market value, down after its South African unit Anglo American Platinum flagged a sharp fall in FY earnings

** London-listed mining companies have been hit by plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs, capital expenditure and dividends

** Other notable decliners: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta , Glencore top losers on Britain’s FTSE 100 , all down between 2.5-3 pct

** Miners v FTSE 100 chart: bit.ly/1QnyNkd (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: venkateshasoumithri.mamidipudi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

