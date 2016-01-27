FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-RBS: Q4 update takes toll
January 27, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-RBS: Q4 update takes toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British bank RBS slumps c.5 pct, among the top FTSE-100 fallers in good volume

** Says Q4 profit would take a surprise hit by 2.5 billion stg in extra provisions

** UK Bank set aside more cash to cover litigation costs, compensation for mis-selling loan insurance and an impairment charge at its private bank

** RBS most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with almost 1.6 mln shares changing hands in the first few mins of trading

** UK banking sector down 0.8 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

