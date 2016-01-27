BUZZ-Aberdeen: best day in 3 mths as results not as bad as feared

** Aberdeen up 3 pct, top gainer on Stoxx 600 financial services index & on track for its sharpest move in over 3 mnths after EM-focused asset manager posts quarterly results that are not as bad as analysts expected

** Net outflows of 9.1 bln stg vs forecast from RBC Capital Markets of 11.8 bln stg; equities funds’ net outflows of 6.3 bln stg, down from 7.9 bln stg in previous qtr

** Results also buoy peer Ashmore, up 2 pct & 2nd top gainer on the financials index

** EM/China/Brazil/Asia ex-Japan focused-funds struggling due to hefty redemptions & outflows as risk appetites fall steeply & China slowdown - which has worsened commodities rout - mean investors want their money back

Link: on.ft.com/22pSZsx

** Numis upgrades both cos to “buy” from “hold”, saying that it still believes EM assets will eventually recover & buying at today’s valuation will give decent value; both down c.20 pct YTD

** Close to a third of Aberdeen’s 30-day avg volume traded through in first 50 mins on Wednesday (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)