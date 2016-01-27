BUZZ-Shire: HBSC sounds caution on Baxalta deal

** Drugmaker Shire down c.2 pct & second biggest loser on the Stoxx 600 healthcare index after HSBC cuts TP on stock to 5400p from 6200p & raises sirens around its proposed $32 billion cash-and-stock offer for Baxalta

** The acquisition of Baxalta gives Shire a leading position in treating rare diseases, but HSBC says Shire is overplaying the extent of the opportunity as many of Baxalta’s plasma-derived products are lower-margin ones for much more prevalent conditions

** Shire down c.4 pct since Jan. 8, last trading day before deal was announced

** No negative rating on stock, which has 13 of 16 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher & 3 “hold”; their median PT is $79.07 (5521p)

** HSBC also says the size of the loan taken by Shire to fund deal may limit its ability to organise its business in the short term, especially as the co is not free to divest any assets without lender permission

** Nearly 30 pct of its 30-day avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr (1 British pound = $1.4321)