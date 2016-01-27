FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Oil cos: another day of target cuts
#Hot Stocks
January 27, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Oil cos: another day of target cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Oil cos take another beating as prices hover near $30, and analysts at Credit Suisse cut target prices

** Bottom of Stoxx 600: Tullow Oil down 5 pct, Saipem falls 3 pct while Repsol down 2.7 pct

** Sector leaders down: BP, Shell, Total down 1-2 pct

** Credit Suisse, which remains underweight on the sector, says most of the oil majors sit on the wrong side of the cost curve, as it expects growing balance sheet risk over time

** Brokerage cuts PT of oil cos: BP to 340p from 365p, rating ”underperform“, Shell to 1970p from 2125p, rating ”outperform“; BG to 1000p from 1350p; Galp Energia to 10.1 euros from 10.7 euros, rating ”neutral,

** Also cuts PTs of Repsol to 10 euros from 12 euros, rating “neutral”; Statoil to Nok 90 from Nok 110, rating “underperform”; OMV to 20 euros from 22.5 euros, rating “underperform”

** On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs cuts PTs on major European energy cos by 4-5 pct, points to lower oil and gas prices, refining margins, and weakening macro outlook

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas Index down 1.4 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

