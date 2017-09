Jan 27 (Reuters) - United Spirits :

* Dec quarter earnings include one-off charge of 105.3 million rupees for provisions for loans and advances to units

* Dec quarter net profit 409.5 million rupees vs 747.3 million rupees a year ago

* India's united spirits dec quarter net sales 26.38 billion rupees vs 21.47 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1nnHFN0] Further company coverage: