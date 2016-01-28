REFILE-Chugai Pharm -2015 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 498.84 461.11 495.00

(+8.2 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-0.8 pct) Operating 86.78 75.86 71.00

(+14.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-21.7 pct) Pretax 87.28 76.16

(+14.6 pct) (-1.0 pct) Net 61.13 50.98

(+19.9 pct) (+0.2 pct) EPS Basic 112.00 yen 93.53 yen EPS Diluted 111.79 yen 93.38 yen 92.54 yen

-20.5 pct Ann Div 58.00 yen 48.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 Div 26.00 yen 22.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q4 Div 32.00 yen 26.00 yen 26.00 yen * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS Diluted forecast is core EPS Diluted forecast. NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4519.T