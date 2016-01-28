FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Chugai Pharm -2015 group results (IFRS)
January 28, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 498.84 461.11 495.00

(+8.2 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-0.8 pct) Operating 86.78 75.86 71.00

(+14.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-21.7 pct) Pretax 87.28 76.16

(+14.6 pct) (-1.0 pct) Net 61.13 50.98

(+19.9 pct) (+0.2 pct) EPS Basic 112.00 yen 93.53 yen EPS Diluted 111.79 yen 93.38 yen 92.54 yen

-20.5 pct Ann Div 58.00 yen 48.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 Div 26.00 yen 22.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q4 Div 32.00 yen 26.00 yen 26.00 yen * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS Diluted forecast is core EPS Diluted forecast. NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. Figures are reported based on international accounting rules IFRS. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4519.T

