BUZZ-Centrica: shares hit by SocGen downgrade
January 28, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Centrica: shares hit by SocGen downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Energy supplier Centrica in red as SocGen downgrades to “sell” v “hold”, cuts PT to 175p from 250p

** Broker makes 19 pct cut to its 2016 adj. basic EPS to 14.3p as a result of its commodity price assumptions (forecasts don’t incorporate any material negative impact from the CMA Energy Market Review due in March)

** Centrica 2nd-top FTSE 100 faller and 2nd-most actively traded on index

** On Thursday, rival SSE says it will cut its domestic gas prices by an average of 5.3 pct from March 29, as it has lost 300,000 customers in nine months (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

