REFILE-TABLE-IREP -Q1 group results
February 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-IREP -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters)- IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 17.45 12.94 65.00 - 66.00

(+34.9 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+12.0 - +13.7 pct) Operating 371 mln 5 mln 800 mln - 900 mln

(-96.7 pct) (+12.0 - +26.0 pct) Recurring 388 mln 7 mln

(-95.1 pct) Net 288 mln loss 19 mln 380 mln - 450 mln

+19.1 - +41.0 pct EPS 10.51 yen loss 0.69 yen 13.84 yen - 16.39 yen EPS Diluted 10.43 yen Ann Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen NOTE - IREP Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2132.T

