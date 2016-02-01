REFILE-TABLE-IREP -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters)- IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Sep 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 17.45 12.94 65.00 - 66.00

(+34.9 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+12.0 - +13.7 pct) Operating 371 mln 5 mln 800 mln - 900 mln

(-96.7 pct) (+12.0 - +26.0 pct) Recurring 388 mln 7 mln

(-95.1 pct) Net 288 mln loss 19 mln 380 mln - 450 mln