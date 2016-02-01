BUZZ-BT: jumps after strong numbers

** BT jumps as much as 3 pct after posting best revenue growth for seven years in its latest quarter

** Says would create a new division to serve businesses and the public sector in the UK and Ireland in a restructuring following the EE deal, which closed on Friday.

** “BT has taken the opportunity of the EE acquisition to make what looks to us to be a sensible business reorganisation,” says Citi

** Stock, which has gained some 4 pct so far this year, up 1.3 pct, 4th-top FTSE 100 riser