BUZZ-UK life insurers: down after Barclays cut PTs
February 1, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK life insurers: down after Barclays cut PTs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK life insurers all in the red as Barclays carries out widespread TP cuts; reduces its estimates after UK floods

** Brokerage cuts Phoenix Group Holdings to 766p from 796p, St James Place to 1094p from 1100p, Legal & General to 298p from 302p;

** Cuts Lancashire PT to 419p from 428p as sees continued pricing pressure in all segments putting downward pressure on co’s top line

** On L&G, Barclays expects Solvency 2 capital ratio to be lower than its 220 pct economic capital coverage at H1

** Phoenix down c.2 pct, St James falls 0.8 pct, while L&G down 1.1 pct; Lancashire up 0.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

