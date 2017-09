Feb 1 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc

* Says Q4 revenue up 8.3 percent qtr/qtr at T$61.7 billion ($1.85 billion)

* Says Q4 operating profit down 50.8 percent qtr/qtr at T$3.7 bln

* Says 2015 consolidated revenue at T$213.2 billion

