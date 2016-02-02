FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-TalkTalk: top of FTSE 250 as turns a corner after cyber attack
February 2, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-TalkTalk: top of FTSE 250 as turns a corner after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Broadband company’s shares +8%, top of FTSE 250 on encouraging update in aftermath of high-profile cyber attack in October

** TalkTalk says attack cost it c£15 mln, which combined with a £20 mln pound impact from the lower customer base, results in FY earnings of £255-265 mln (below a consensus quoted by Barclays of about £274 mln)

** However, co sees biz returning to normal, both churn and new connections recovered during December and January, expects to deliver a material step-up in profits in H2, with FY results in line with market consensus

** As guided at the H1 results, expects to grow final dividend by 15% YoY; FY17 dividend to be no lower than in FY16, with net debt reducing

** Stock -12% since news of cyber attack broke

