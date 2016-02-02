BUZZ-Tullow Oil: Nomura cuts PT, remains bearish

** Tullow Oil down c.4 pct, one of the top FTSE midcap losers after Nomura cuts PT to 150p from 185p; reiterates “reduce” rating

** Says valuation risk-reward ratio not compelling

** According to Nomura, in the short-term, the focus remains on managing the balance sheet, as it reckons Tullow’s debt covenants to come under pressure through 2016

** Tullow leading losers on FTSE 350 Oil & Gas Index , which is down 3.6 pct

** One tenth of its 30-day average volume traded in the first half hour (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)