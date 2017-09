Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says plans to acquire KSS Holdings for about $920 million

* Says plans to buy car info and navigation related assets from Germany’s TechniSat Digital GmbH, Daun for 180 million euros ($196.43 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PRX7hw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)