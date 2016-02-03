REFILE-Kao -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 3 (Reuters)- Kao Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST

(JPS) (JPS) (IFRS) (IFRS) Sales 1.47 trln 1.40 trln 1.51 trln 710.00

(+5.0 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating 164.38 133.27 184.00 65.00

(+23.3 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+1.5 pct) Recurring 169.27 138.78 183.00 65.00

(+22.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+3.5 pct) Net 98.86 79.59 120.00 38.00