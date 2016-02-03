FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Kao -2015 group results
February 3, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Kao -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Feb 3 (Reuters)- Kao Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST

(JPS) (JPS) (IFRS) (IFRS) Sales 1.47 trln 1.40 trln 1.51 trln 710.00

(+5.0 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating 164.38 133.27 184.00 65.00

(+23.3 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+1.5 pct) Recurring 169.27 138.78 183.00 65.00

(+22.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+3.5 pct) Net 98.86 79.59 120.00 38.00

+24.2 pct +22.9 pct +14.2 pct +2.1 pct EPS 197.19 yen 156.46 yen 239.30 yen 75.78 yen EPS Diluted 196.92 yen 156.24 yen Ann Div 80.00 yen 70.00 yen 92.00 yen -Q2 Div 38.00 yen 34.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q4 Div 42.00 yen 36.00 yen 46.00 yen NOTE - Kao Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
