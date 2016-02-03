REFILE-Kao -2015 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 3 (Reuters)- Kao Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
(JPS) (JPS) (IFRS) (IFRS) Sales 1.47 trln 1.40 trln 1.51 trln 710.00
(+5.0 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating 164.38 133.27 184.00 65.00
(+23.3 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+1.5 pct) Recurring 169.27 138.78 183.00 65.00
(+22.0 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+3.5 pct) Net 98.86 79.59 120.00 38.00
+24.2 pct +22.9 pct +14.2 pct +2.1 pct EPS 197.19 yen 156.46 yen 239.30 yen 75.78 yen EPS Diluted 196.92 yen 156.24 yen Ann Div 80.00 yen 70.00 yen 92.00 yen -Q2 Div 38.00 yen 34.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q4 Div 42.00 yen 36.00 yen 46.00 yen NOTE - Kao Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent