BUZZ-Hargreaves Lansdown: bottom of FTSE after H1 earnings miss

** British fund firm Hargreaves Lansdown down over 5 pct & biggest loser on FTSE 100 after co’s H1 results miss market expectations

** Adj PBT at £108.1 mln on net revenue of £158.8 mln vs analyst consensus of £110.9 mln & £161.2 mln, according to RBC

** Brokerage BofA cuts stock TP to 1050p from 1070p; Bernstein says it expects negative EPS revisions due to higher-than-anticipated staff costs

** Volatile period for the financial markets amid amounting fears around of slower global growth

** Stock down c.13 pct YTD, underperforming c.5 pct fall in FTSE 100 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)