BUZZ-Shanks: hits lowest in almost 2.5 yrs on FY warning
February 3, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Shanks: hits lowest in almost 2.5 yrs on FY warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shanks down c.5 pct, heading towards biggest one-day loss in over 3 mnths & hits its lowest since August 2013

** Waste management co says it expects FY results slightly below its previous expectations

** Co’s hazardous waste and municipal end markets struggling due to pricing declines in the oil, gas and electricity sectors

** Investec cuts its TP to 100p from 105p and FY16 PBT forecast by 8.8 pct to £21 mln

** Stock, up c.10 pct YTD, top loser on Stoxx small market on Wednesday (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

