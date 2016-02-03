BUZZ-Shanks: hits lowest in almost 2.5 yrs on FY warning

** Shanks down c.5 pct, heading towards biggest one-day loss in over 3 mnths & hits its lowest since August 2013

** Waste management co says it expects FY results slightly below its previous expectations

** Co’s hazardous waste and municipal end markets struggling due to pricing declines in the oil, gas and electricity sectors

** Investec cuts its TP to 100p from 105p and FY16 PBT forecast by 8.8 pct to £21 mln

** Stock, up c.10 pct YTD, top loser on Stoxx small market on Wednesday