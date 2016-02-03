FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Johnson Matthey: up in stong volumes as it keeps FY outlook
#Hot Stocks
February 3, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Johnson Matthey: up in stong volumes as it keeps FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Johnson Matthey up c.1 pct & biggest FTSE 350 chemicals gainer as co keeps FY outlook despite challenging Q3, continuing commodity price rout & weaker China

** Co, the world’s biggest auto catalyst maker, says expects underlying H2 performance in continuing businesses to be ahead of H1 & keeps FY outlook unchanged

** Analysts on avg expect FY rev of 1.6 bln stg & PBT of 211 mln stg, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Surprisingly, 6 of 11 analysts revised their PBT forecast on stock in past 30 days, raising mean expectation by 2.4 pct, Reuters data shows

** More than a third of a full day’s avg share volume traded through in the first 40 mins, making stock 3rd most actively traded on FTSE 100

** Platinum, a key raw material for the co, gains slightly on Wednesday

** Co down more than a quarter in value y/y (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
