BUZZ-Ocado: another day in red as brokerages back away
February 3, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Ocado: another day in red as brokerages back away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British online grocer Ocado down c.3 pct & top FTSE midcap loser with at least two brokerages cutting their TPs on stock

** Co, in day-earlier update, yet again fails to give any clarity on international tie-ups -- a much awaited move

** Says confident will sign multiple overseas technology deals, despite missing out on its target of securing a first one in 2015

** Jefferies TP cut to 265p from 385p & UBS cuts to 425p from 480p vs analysts’ median TP of 427.5p, according to Reuters data

** UBS says market growing increasingly sceptical that deal can be signed & the ultimate signing of a partner taking “a bit longer” than brokerage hoped

** Market already jittery over headwind from Amazon Fresh’s possible imminent arrival in UK; Service offers chilled, frozen and perishable products and items from local shops (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
