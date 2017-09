Feb 4 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost two units’ capital by 200 million yuan ($30.41 million) each

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UMsl7P; bit.ly/1S1L2GL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)