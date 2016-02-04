REFILE-Square Enix HD -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 4 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 152.76 118.87 200.00 - 220.00
(+28.5 pct) (+16.0 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct) Operating 23.78 14.81 17.00 - 25.00
(+60.5 pct) (+89.6 pct) (+3.5 - +52.2 pct) Recurring 24.20 16.54 17.00 - 25.00
(+46.3 pct) (+65.6 pct) (+0.1 - +47.2 pct) Net 13.54 10.92 11.00 - 18.00
+24.0 pct +110.8 pct +11.9 - +83.1 pct EPS 111.01 yen 94.70 yen 90.21 yen - 147.62 yen EPS Diluted 110.79 yen 94.55 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T