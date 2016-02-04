BUZZ-AstraZeneca: bottom of FTSE after tepid 2016 forecast

** AstraZeneca down over 3 pct, top FTSE 100 loser after drugmaker warns of a low to mid single-digit pct decline in 2016 rev, core EPS

** Arrival of cheap generic rivals to its cholesterol fighter Crestor, which will offset growth in sales of newer medicines

** 2016 sales guidance “slightly light”, Liberum writes

** Among the top 10 top pct losers on the Stoxx

** Co also posts Q4 core EPS of 94 cents; Analysts’ avg forecast was of earnings of 95 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S