BUZZ-UK miners: boosted by stronger copper
#Basic Materials
February 4, 2016 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners: boosted by stronger copper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Mining stocks among top risers on the FTSE, with BHP and Anglo American gaining 4 pct and 8 pct respectively

** Stoxx Basic Resources index up 4.7 pct on the day and down 9 pct YTD

** Copper hits 1-month high as dollar drops, reviving demand for dollar-priced commodities that become cheaper for buyers paying with other currencies

** London copper up as an overnight tumble in the dollar spurred interest in commodities, including oil, that prompted investors shorting the market to close their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday

** Funds trading copper on the LME raised their net-long position to 12,789 lots last Friday, LME data showed

** Australia’s South32 Ltd on Thursday said it will write down its assets by $1.7 billion, axe hundreds of jobs, and cut global manganese supply by about a quarter. Stock rose 14 pct

** Other notable gainers: Rio Tinto, Glencore and Antofagasta jumps c.5 pct, top performers on Britain’s FTSE 100, which is up 1.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
