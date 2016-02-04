FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Smith & Nephew: cautious margin guidance weighs on stock
February 4, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Smith & Nephew: cautious margin guidance weighs on stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Smith & Nephew, Europe’s largest maker of artificial hips and knees, down about 1 pct & 4th top FTSE 100 losers despite largely in-line, positive results

** Jefferies writes margin outlook implies some caution & that adjusted target of at least 24 pct sounds conservative given 23.7 pct achieved in FY15

** Margin to be reduced by transactional FX headwind of 120bps (20bps steeper than flagged at 3Q)

** Stock down c.8 pct YTD, slightly underperforming FTSE’s 6.5 pct fall (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

